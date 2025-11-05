Amalgamated Bank Sells 642 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pool alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pool by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Pool by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $258.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $254.83 and a 1-year high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.