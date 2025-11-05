Amalgamated Bank Sells 689 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $198.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

