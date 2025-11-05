Amalgamated Bank Sells 701 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 103.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 230.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $245.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $252.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.36.

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

In other Ferguson news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,279,864.92. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total value of $710,910.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $523,940.67. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FERG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.99 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Ferguson

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

