Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,666,771.30. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $251.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.22 and a 1 year high of $256.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

