Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 491,007 shares in the company, valued at $125,422,828.08. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

