Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Elefante Mark B

Elefante Mark B boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,170 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Elefante Mark B’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.42.

Shares of AMZN opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

