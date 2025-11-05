Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.42.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

