Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Trimmed by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.