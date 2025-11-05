American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEARCA:QINT opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $408.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after acquiring an additional 858,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,699,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 175.3% in the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 626,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 399,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter.

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

