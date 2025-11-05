Analyzing Teijin (TINLY) and Its Rivals

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teijin and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teijin $6.60 billion $187.09 million 218.50 Teijin Competitors $6.40 billion $605.04 million -2.31

Teijin has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Teijin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Teijin has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teijin’s competitors have a beta of 3.24, suggesting that their average share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Teijin pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Teijin pays out 575.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 32.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Teijin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teijin N/A N/A N/A Teijin Competitors 3.98% -33.92% 5.14%

Summary

Teijin competitors beat Teijin on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

