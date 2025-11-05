Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $132,113.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 158,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,499.30. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 291,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,976,321.75. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,372,271 shares of company stock valued at $71,014,785 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $43.75.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

