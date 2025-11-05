Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,001,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after purchasing an additional 825,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,046,000 after purchasing an additional 290,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,513,000 after purchasing an additional 58,178 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $722.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $641.13 and a 200-day moving average of $574.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $735.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

