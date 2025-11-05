Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

