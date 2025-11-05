Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,107 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,921 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 191.7% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 525,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 40.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,760,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,838,000 after purchasing an additional 503,359 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,589,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 354,201 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 713.7% in the first quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 332,600 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

