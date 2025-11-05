Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

