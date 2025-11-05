Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $398,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 102,140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 98.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYB opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $88.20.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

