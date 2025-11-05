Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. $TCPC

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,846 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Blackrock Tcp Capital worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackrock Tcp Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the first quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 497,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 394,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 56,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ground Capital boosted its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 1,209.0% during the 1st quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 365,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 337,116 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCPC. Wall Street Zen raised Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.75.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $472.80 million, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.04. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Blackrock Tcp Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.16 million. Research analysts predict that Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.0%. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -588.24%.

About Blackrock Tcp Capital

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Tcp Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.