Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $395,000 in Bunge Global SA $BG

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,417,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 437,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.43.

Shares of BG opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $99.55.

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

