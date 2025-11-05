Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $499,000 in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in MongoDB by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total value of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,493 shares of company stock worth $33,830,023. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB opened at $355.84 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $385.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.34 and its 200 day moving average is $246.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.10 and a beta of 1.52.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.89.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

