Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,836 Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $ISCF

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,273,000.

Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $519.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

