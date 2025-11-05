Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,300 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 186.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 226.9% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 9.19%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.560 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.