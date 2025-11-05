Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 528 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,602 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 253.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

