Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,635 Shares of Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 237.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 66.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,084 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.33. Bank Of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36.

Bank Of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Bank Of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

