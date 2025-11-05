Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hershey by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:HSY opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26. Hershey Company has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.02.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays set a $188.00 price target on Hershey in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.