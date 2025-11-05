Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $130.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

