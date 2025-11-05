Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.8%

TM opened at $204.11 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

