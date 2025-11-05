Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5,033.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,578,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470,214 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,909,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,664,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $37.00 to $46.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.02.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

