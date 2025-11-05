Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Celestica alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Celestica by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS stock opened at $335.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.88. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $360.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.09.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research set a $400.00 target price on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Celestica from $220.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.13.

View Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.