Assetmark Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SLB by 478.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in SLB by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in SLB by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in SLB in the 1st quarter worth $169,232,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in SLB by 21,737.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,859,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SLB

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

SLB Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

About SLB

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

