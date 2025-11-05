Assetmark Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Doximity by 148.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Doximity by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,221 shares in the company, valued at $241,575. This trade represents a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,394.76. This represents a 20.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,700 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Doximity from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Shares of DOCS opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

