Assetmark Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2025

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEFree Report) by 864.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 978.7% during the second quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,099.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 898.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 692.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth about $258,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $133.59 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.21 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average of $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on COKE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.