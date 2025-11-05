Assetmark Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 864.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 978.7% during the second quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 18,037 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,099.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 898.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 692.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth about $258,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $133.59 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.21 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average of $125.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on COKE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COKE

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.