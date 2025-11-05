Assetmark Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,937.2% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE:HPE opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

