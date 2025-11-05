Assetmark Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 362.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

In other news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $1,176,779.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total transaction of $4,942,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,040.40. The trade was a 49.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $12,580,837. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $208.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $281.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

