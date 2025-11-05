Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 580.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2,854.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 100,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 97,199 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 365,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 183.63%.

Several research firms have commented on ADC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 25,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 553,700 shares in the company, valued at $38,986,017. This trade represents a 4.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,502.56. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,742 shares of company stock worth $2,601,704. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

