Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 1,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 600,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 550,764 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,715,000 after buying an additional 611,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NWG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.5%

NatWest Group stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.