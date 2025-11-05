Assetmark Inc. Purchases 2,984 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,844 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $57,324,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 397,327 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 63.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 929,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,105,000 after purchasing an additional 360,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $21,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $99.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.23%.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

