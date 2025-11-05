Assetmark Inc. Sells 15,975 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 20.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 362,705 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 875.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.89.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total transaction of $6,437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 107,493 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,023 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $355.84 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $385.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.39. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.10 and a beta of 1.52.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.