Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 2,456.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,865,000 after buying an additional 2,205,238 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $60,371,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,038,000 after buying an additional 1,265,830 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,396,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,529,000 after buying an additional 888,900 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $39,976,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,162.50 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Capital One Financial cut GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho cut GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 63,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,189,523.92. Following the sale, the director owned 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,131.20. This trade represents a 98.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,224,362 shares of company stock worth $59,828,897. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

