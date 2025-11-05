Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 88.9% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $138.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm had revenue of $779.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Construction Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

