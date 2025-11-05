Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.6%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $315.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.47.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HII

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.