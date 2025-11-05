Atria Investments Inc Buys 16,033 Shares of NatWest Group plc $NWG

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NatWest Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 41,113 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

