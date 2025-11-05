Atria Investments Inc Decreases Position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWONK. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 144.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Shares of FWONK opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FWONK. UBS Group upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,456.20. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

