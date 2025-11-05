Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVR alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,140.21 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,527.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7,904.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,612.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $130.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,366.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares in the company, valued at $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 850 shares of company stock worth $6,888,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.