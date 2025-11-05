Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTI Consulting has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.12 per share, with a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 294,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,430,337.84. This represents a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $167.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.16. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $209.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.19 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.