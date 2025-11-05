Atria Investments Inc Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Popular alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 52.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,722,000 after buying an additional 495,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth $10,122,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Popular by 136.1% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 169,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,627,000 after buying an additional 97,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 216.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 87,669 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth $7,905,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.16. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. Popular had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.1328 dividend. Popular’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,240,584.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,495.31. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

Read Our Latest Report on BPOP

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.