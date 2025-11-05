Atria Investments Inc Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,083,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,372,000 after buying an additional 319,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $34,540,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 426,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,907,000 after buying an additional 56,998 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.7%

Landstar System stock opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.32 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.