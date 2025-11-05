Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,506 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,914.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,369.70. This trade represents a 12.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 20,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $809,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SON. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products Company has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Sonoco Products has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.60-$1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

