Atria Investments Inc Purchases 21,208 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 29.24%.The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $37.00 target price on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,113.42. This represents a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

