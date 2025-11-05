Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,599 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18,400.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 101.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

In other news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer sold 1,482 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $270,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,214.40. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $365,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,765. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,654 shares of company stock worth $7,189,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

