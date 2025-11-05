Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October $EOCT

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 2.55% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOCT. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at about $4,041,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 821.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 120,520 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October by 176.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EOCT opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

